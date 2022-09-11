I can’t get Article 370 back: Ghulam Nabi Azad

“Congress party has not been able to achieve more than 50 Lok Sabha seats in the last 10 years. Let God help them. But, I have been in politics, and I don't think the Congress party can get over 350 seats in my lifetime. Its strength is decreasing in Rajya Sabha with every state loss," he said.

"Where from can I get it? Where can I get those votes needed in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha? Why mislead people? So, tell me who is lying? Me, or they?" he added.

Azad said it is another betrayal with the people of J&K when some parties say they will restore Article 370.

“This is a material for another agitation. Till Azad is alive, he will have to be killed to kill his ideology. I will not allow the people to be used for electoral gains on the basis of religion.... whether I win or not, whether I secure four votes or lakhs of them,” he said.

“Statehood can be achieved because there is no constitutional amendment needed We don't need a two-thirds majority for that. Our lands should be ours only and no outsiders should be able to own them,” he said.