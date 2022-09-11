I can’t get Article 370 back: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Baramulla: After quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad today began his Kashmir visit by addressing a public rally in Baramulla during which he criticised the political leaders, who keep on promising restoration of Article 370.
He also said that he will announce formation of new party within 10 days.
“These leaders keep on promising restoration of Artuicle 370 even as it is not in their hands. However, I will not mislead the people over this issue,”he said.
He stated that only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The former chief minister said that he knows what can and cannot be done. “I or the Congress party or the regional parties cannot give you back Article 370, neither can (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee, or DMK or (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar,”he said.
The former Union minister said he would not raise issues over which he has no control.
"Some people have been saying that I don't talk about Article 370. I want to tell them that Azad does not befool people for electoral gains," he said ."I swear before God that I will not mislead you. I will not raise such slogans or issues over which I have no control," he said.
“Congress party has not been able to achieve more than 50 Lok Sabha seats in the last 10 years. Let God help them. But, I have been in politics, and I don't think the Congress party can get over 350 seats in my lifetime. Its strength is decreasing in Rajya Sabha with every state loss," he said.
"Where from can I get it? Where can I get those votes needed in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha? Why mislead people? So, tell me who is lying? Me, or they?" he added.
Azad said it is another betrayal with the people of J&K when some parties say they will restore Article 370.
“This is a material for another agitation. Till Azad is alive, he will have to be killed to kill his ideology. I will not allow the people to be used for electoral gains on the basis of religion.... whether I win or not, whether I secure four votes or lakhs of them,” he said.
“Statehood can be achieved because there is no constitutional amendment needed We don't need a two-thirds majority for that. Our lands should be ours only and no outsiders should be able to own them,” he said.