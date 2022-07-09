IAF evacuates 109 persons

Srinagar: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday said that it evacuated 109 persons and removed the bodies of seven persons besides shifting a load of over 13 tonnes.

A statement of the IAF issued here said that the IAF used four Mi-17V5 helicopters and four Cheetal choppers carrying 65 sorties during the day.

The IAF said that it also carried over 45 injured persons and bodies from the Amarnath Cave and Panchtarni to Neelgrath and Baltal.

The statement said that it took the NDRF personnel and load from Srinagar to Panchtarni and further to the Amarnath Cave.

It said that the IAF also took the civil administration officials and load to Panchtarni and further to the Amarnath Cave.