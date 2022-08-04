IAS induction of JKAS officers | Secy Labour and Employment thanks LG

Srinagar: Secretary Labour and Employment, Ajaz Bhat Thursday called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and thanked him for clearing 28 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) for induction into the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) of which 16 officers have been inducted.

A statement issued here said that Bhat on behalf of all the inducted officers called on the LG and thanked him for their timely induction into the IAS cadre in a short period.

He also thanked the entire J&K administration for their tireless efforts to make the induction possible. The induction process of local officers into the IAS has taken place after 12 years.