IASOWA commemorates Gandhi Jayanti with educational programme at Srinagar school

During the function the speakers highlighted the different life aspects of Gandhi. They explained to students the virtues of truth and honesty with the help of real life events of the father of the nation. They beckoned the students to emulate the teachings of Gandhi regarding the truth and non-violence in order to live a successful life.

On the occasion Dr Mehta, President IASOWA along with Administrative Secretary, Mining, Rashmi Singh; Director, Family Welfare, Tabasum Jabeen; members of association namely Rajini Sinha; Savita Alok, Ruchi Gupta; Dr Menisha; Mehak Shahid were also present.