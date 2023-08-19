IASOWA J&K holds Independence Day event

Srinagar, Aug 19: Indian Administrative Service Officers' Wives Association (IASOWA) J&K led by its President Dr Amita Mehta along with the IASOWA members took out “Independence Day Rally” adding to the enthusiastic celebrations in Kashmir this year.
The function was graced by Guest of Honour, Vijayalakshmi, Dr. Manu Bhatnagar besides members of the Association Sapna Agarwal, Ruchi Gupta, Rajni Kumar along with the other dignitaries.
The IASOWA J&K has been organising significant events in recent years. It is noteworthy that people from all walks of life participated with great enthusiasm this year and members of IASOWA were equally enthusiastic. The theme of the event was “Tricolour” to inspire the younger generations “about our traditions, culture and the national struggle that fructified into the freedom of India.”