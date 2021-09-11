ICAS officer Shakeel Maqbool deputed to J&K for three years

Hailing from Chadoora area in central Kashmir's Budgam district, Shakeel has served at the Centre for nearly seven years in various capacities including in the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) , Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) and Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. He has been credited for playing a central role in the roll out of Public Financial Manangement system(PFMS) in J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and other states that he has held charge of. Currently he is posted as Director, PFMS for J&K, Himachal and Chandigarh.

Shakeel has a degree in Computer Science from NIT Srinagar and has also served as lecturer in the Department of Technical Education J&K before qualifying the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2013 in which he was allocated ICAS.

It is pertinent to mention that there are many local officers posted in J&K from different Central Service cadres and most of them are functioning as head of the offices like Qazi Salman (Director DD News), Shakil Ahmad Ganai (Dy Director Investigation, Income Tax), Syed Junaid Aadil (Deputy Commissioner Income Tax), Saqib Yousuf Yatoo (Chief Area manager, Northern Railways), Haamid Bukhari (ROC Srinagar & Official Liquidator attached to High Court of J&K & Ladakh).