ICDS Supervisors without salary for 3 months

Kupwara, Jan 14: Supervisors working under the Social Welfare Department’s Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Friday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to delink their salaries for the last three months.
The aggrieved employees said that despite being regular employees, they were unable to figure out why their salary was not being paid to them monthly.
They alleged that every time they had to seek media intervention to get their salary.
They said that even after working tirelessly during COVID-19, they were deprived of their hard-earned wages.
One of the supervisors said that she was the lone bread earner of her family that was suffering due to prolonged delays in her salary.
“My daughter appeared in the 10th standard examination. She wanted to get 11th class coaching at a private tuition centre at Handwara but was denied admission after we failed to pay 50 percent advance fee,” she said.
J&KICDS Supervisors’ Union President, Abida War told Greater Kashmir that hundreds of supervisors across J&K had been suffering due to the delay in getting their salaries.
She demanded that for streamlining their salaries, authorities should provide them remuneration from J&K share.
They sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to take a call on this issue so that they do not suffer further.