ICDS supervisors without salary for 5 months

The aggrieved employees said that despite being regular employees they were unable to figure out why salary was not being given to them on a monthly basis. They alleged that every time they have to seek media intervention to delinking of their salary.

They said that even after working tirelessly in the department they were deprived of their hard earned wages.

JKICDS supervisors’ union president Abida War while addressing a press conference at Kulangam Handwara said that hundreds of supervisors across Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering badly due to delay in their salary.