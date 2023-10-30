ICDS supervisors without salary for 5 months

Kupwara, Oct 30: Supervisors working under the Social Welfare Department’s Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Monday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to delink their salaries from the last five months from UT budget thereby making them suffer.
The aggrieved employees said that despite being regular employees they were unable to figure out why salary was not being given to them on a monthly basis. They alleged that every time they have to seek media intervention to delinking of their salary.
They said that even after working tirelessly in the department they were deprived of their hard earned wages.
JKICDS supervisors’ union president Abida War while addressing a press conference at Kulangam Handwara said that hundreds of supervisors across Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering badly due to delay in their salary.
She demanded that in order to streamline their salary, authorities should provide them remuneration from the UT budget. She said that the present dispensation must take some concrete steps in this regard so that salary was provided to them regularly.
“We shall wait for ten days and if our genuine demand is not redressed we will launch a massive strike but I am sure that authorities will not force us to come on roads,” Abida added.
She sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take a strong call on this issue, so that the employees may not suffer further.