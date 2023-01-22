ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund inaugurates its first branch in Srinagar

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Jawanjal thanked all the channel partners and acknowledged their contribution as fundamental to the success and growth of the company. “We strive to create a distinctive customer experience and make financial solutions simpler and more accessible. The opening of this new branch is another step in this direction”.

Over the past two and a half decades, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has gone from strength-to-strength to emerge as the second largest player in the fund management space with total average assets under management worth Rs. 4.88 lakh crore (As on December 31, 2022), the statement said. "Serving over 8 million customers, through 474 branches, the fund house is a leading player in equity, debt, hybrid and commodity offerings. Several of their products over time have turned into category builders, helping investors turn their financial dreams into realities," it said.

Besides visiting the branch, new and existing investors can also download and use the app – IPROUTOUCH – to invest, switch, redeem or for any other transactional or operational requirements.