ICP invites applications for civil services coaching

Srinagar, Mar 14: Initiative for Competition Promotion (ICP) has invited applications for the residential coaching programme for the civil services exam 2023-24.
“Graduate candidates appearing for KAS/IAS Preliminary Exam 2023 may apply by or before March 20th. 30 candidates will be selected on the basis of a screening test, scheduled to be held on March 21st at Government Degree College Bemina. The programme will commence from the first week of April. For more details and registration, candidates may WhatsApp at 9797821434,” a statement said.