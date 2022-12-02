‘Idea is to give immediate democracy’: Centre defends J&K delimitation

Under the amended Article 82 of the Constitution, 2026 was the year for delimitation to readjust seats in the Lok Sabha to the states and the division of each state into territorial constituencies.

“The last delimitation had taken place in 1995. We don’t want to point out what went wrong at that time since it is not a matter being argued currently. But the government’s idea was to give immediate democracy to J&K. To wait till 2026 was legislatively found to be unwise,” solicitor general Tushar Mehta told a bench, led by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.