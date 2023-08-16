‘Idea of India on trial’, says Mehbooba Mufti on Article 370 hearing

Ms Mufti said she was very happy that Supreme Court will be hearing this (petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370).

“It is not just a legal issue for me, it is an emotional issue for the people of J&K. We are extremely thankful to the lawyers for giving voice to the voiceless people of J&K,” she said, as per news agency ANI.

Ms Mufti said that the arguments going on in the SC have “exposed” the ruling party BJP that has “misused their majority in the Parliament to subvert the Indian Constitution.”