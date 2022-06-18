IED defused

Kupwara, June 18: Security forces Saturday morning detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Panditpora crossing along the Baramulla-Handwara highway.
A police official said that a Road Opening Party (ROP) of the Army detected a suspicious device along the roadside near Panditpora crossing following which traffic movement was suspended immediately to thwart any human loss.
He said that a police party rushed to the spot and called a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).
“Later the explosive was blasted without causing any damage and the traffic movement was restored,” he said.