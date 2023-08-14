IED defused in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 14 : Ahead of the independence day, the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police averted a major tragedy by detecting an improvised explosive (IED) on Baramulla-Sringar highway near Kanispora Baramulla on Monday.
The detected IED was later defused by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.
An official while giving details said that a patrolling party of army and police spotted an IED, near a private college in Kanispora area of Baramulla.
He said soon after the incident, the place was encircled and a bomb disposal squad was called to defuse the IEd.
"The IED was placed inside a bag near the college. The bomb disposal squad latter destroyed it without causing any damage," he said.
Earlier, a suspicious bag was found by the roadside at Heeri in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.
"An explosive shell has been recovered from the bag which was later destroyed by the BDS," an official said.