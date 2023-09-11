IED defused in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 11: A major tragedy was averted on Monday morning after security forces defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Hanjivera area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.
Reports said that an IED was detected by the police and army on the highway early morning following which a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site.
They said that the IED was defused by the squad without causing any damage.
Soon after spotting the device, traffic movement was halted on the highway. However, reports said that the traffic movement is now being restored on the highway.