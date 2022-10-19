IED defused in north Kashmir's Handwara

Srinagar, Oct 19: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused in Langate - Wudipora area of Handwara in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir on Wednesday, reports said.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a joint team of police and Army's 30 Rashtriya Rifles detected an IED on Baramulla - Handwara road.
The traffic was halted immediately and the movement of people was restricted on the road, they said.
A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) rushed to spot and destroyed the IED without causing any harm.
They said a case has been registered and investigation is on.