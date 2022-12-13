Kashmir

IED defused in north Kashmir's Sopore

A paramilitary trooper stands guard as a member of the Bomb Disposal Squad moves to defuse a suspected IED. [Representational Picture]
A paramilitary trooper stands guard as a member of the Bomb Disposal Squad moves to defuse a suspected IED. [Representational Picture]
Srinagar, Dec 13: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected by a joint team of police and security forces in the Tulibal area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday morning.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a joint team of police and Army detected an IED in Tulibal along the Sopore-Kupwara bypass road.

Shortly after the detection of the IED, the traffic was halted and the movement of people was restricted, they said. A Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot.

An official said the BDS destroyed the IED without causing any harm.

