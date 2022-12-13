IED  defused in Sopore

Sopore, Dec 13 :A bomb Disposal Squad defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on the Sopore - Kupwara bypass road.
An official told that a joint team of J&K’s Sopore Police along with Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF detected an IED in Tulibal area of Sopore on Sopore-Kupwara bypass road here early Tuesday.
Soon after the detection of the IED, traffic was halted and the movement of people was restricted, he said.
A Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to spot which defused the IED. Meanwhile, a case in this regard has been registered and investigation has been started, officials said.