IED defused in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

News agency GNS while quoting official sources reported that the IED was detected by a joint team of police party from Police Station Achabal along with soldiers from19 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF personnel from 164 Battalion on Achabal- Kokernag road.

A Bomb Disposal Squad later rushed to the spot and destroyed the IED without causing any harm, an official said adding vehicular traffic was briefly halted and the movement of people was restricted along the road.

Police has registered a case against unknown persons and set investigation into motion, added the official.