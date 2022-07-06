Kashmir
IED defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, traffic restored
Srinagar, Jul 6: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found on Baramulla—Srinagar highway near Kutta Mode in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, has been defused.
The IED was detected by the Army's 29RR pn the roadside on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway following which bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called in, news agency KNO reported while quoting an official.
The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism by bomb disposal squad, the official said.
He said that the vehicular traffic which was stopped as a precaution on the highway has also been restored while a case has been registered in this regard and police have started the investigation.