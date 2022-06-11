Kashmir

IED defused on Baramulla-Srinagar highway

The traffic movement which was stopped as a precaution on Baramulla-Srinagar highway has been restored now.
Security forces on Saturday found a suspected improvised explosive device (IED), planted on the roadside along Baramulla—Srinagar highway at Putkha area of Baramulla district. KNO
Srinagar, Jun 11: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on Baramulla-Srinagar highway in the Putkha area of Sopore was defused by the police and security forces on Saturday morning, officials said.

Quoting a senior police officer, news age KNO reported that the security forces detected the explosive device on a roadside following which a bomb disposal squad (BDS) was summoned to the spot.

The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism by the bomb squad, the officer said.

He said that the traffic movement which was stopped as a precaution on Baramulla—Srinagar highway has been restored now. A case has been registered and police have started the investigation, he added.

