IED defused on Baramulla-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, Jun 11: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on Baramulla-Srinagar highway in the Putkha area of Sopore was defused by the police and security forces on Saturday morning, officials said.
Quoting a senior police officer, news age KNO reported that the security forces detected the explosive device on a roadside following which a bomb disposal squad (BDS) was summoned to the spot.
The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism by the bomb squad, the officer said.
He said that the traffic movement which was stopped as a precaution on Baramulla—Srinagar highway has been restored now. A case has been registered and police have started the investigation, he added.