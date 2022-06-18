IED-like device defused in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar, June 18: An IED-like substance was detected on Handwara-Baramulla road in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and later defused through controlled explosion, officials said on Saturday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that road opening party of army’s 30 RR found IED like substance near Panditpura Baramulla. Subsequently, traffic through the area was halted and Bomb Disposal Squad summoned to the spot.
A police party also reached the spot. The BDS of army later destroyed it through controlled explosion without harm to life, the officials told GNS.
The traffic through the area was restored at around 10:15 a.m., they said.