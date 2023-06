They said that a major tragedy was averted when a road opening party of BSF detected an IED near a culvert in Bhattpura village.

"At about 0745 hrs, a ROP party of E/54 Bn BSF under operational control of SHQ BSF Kupwara detected/recovered an IED in general area Bhattpura village near culvert on Handwara- Naogaon state highway," they said.