IED recovered near Tahab crossing in Pulwama: police

Srinagar Aug 10: Police along with security forces on Wednesday claimed to have recovered an IED weighing approximately 25-30 kg in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
As per a police spokesman, the IED was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces.
"An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," police said.