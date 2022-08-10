Kashmir

IED recovered near Tahab crossing in Pulwama: police

As per a police spokesman, the IED was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces.
A paramilitary trooper stands guard as a member of the Bomb Disposal Squad moves to defuse a suspected IED. [Representational Picture]
A paramilitary trooper stands guard as a member of the Bomb Disposal Squad moves to defuse a suspected IED. [Representational Picture]Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Aug 10: Police along with security forces on Wednesday claimed to have recovered an IED weighing approximately 25-30 kg in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," police said.

IED

