IEI J&K Centre observes World Water Day

Srinagar, Mar 22: The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu and Kashmir State Centre celebrated World Water Day on March 22 by organising a seminar on the theme "Accelerating Change."
The seminar was held at the IEI Auditorium at Church Lane, Sonwarbagh Srinagar, and was attended by a diverse group of participants including corporate members of IEI, students, research Scsolars, and other dignitaries.
The seminar was graced by the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest of the event. The guests of honour were Er. Rashid Ahmad Dar (Chief Engineer, MED Kashmir) and Er. Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa (Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti PHE).
The event witnessed an insightful Power Point presentation on the topic of water conservation and management by Mohammad Irfan Shah, student SSM College of Engineering, Toiba Shafat Koul, student SSM College of Engineering, and Mehraj Bhat, Member The Institution of Engineers (India). Their presentations highlighted the urgent need to accelerate change in the field of water conservation and management.