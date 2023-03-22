IEI J&K Centre observes World Water Day

The seminar was held at the IEI Auditorium at Church Lane, Sonwarbagh Srinagar, and was attended by a diverse group of participants including corporate members of IEI, students, research Scsolars, and other dignitaries.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest of the event. The guests of honour were Er. Rashid Ahmad Dar (Chief Engineer, MED Kashmir) and Er. Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa (Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti PHE).