IEIJKSC Srinagar celebrates 56th Engineers Day

In attendance were a multitude of participants, encompassing the Executive Committee Members of IEIJKSC, Corporate Members of IEI, field Engineers, Engineering Students, Research Scholars, and seasoned experts within the field of engineering.

The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, Director of NIT Srinagar, who assumed the role of chief guest for the occasion. Additionally, Er. Farooq Ahmad Wani, Former Chief Engineer; Er. G.M Dar, Former Chief Engineer; Er. Javeed Yousuf Dar, Chief Engineer, JKPDD; Er. Gagan Jyoti, Chief Engineer, M&HED; Er. Mir Tanveer, Chief Engineer PMGSY and Er. Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq, Chief Engineer, PW (R&B), were the guest of honour.