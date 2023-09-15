IEIJKSC Srinagar celebrates 56th Engineers Day

Srinagar, Sep 15: The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu & Kashmir State Centre (IEIJKSC) Srinagar celebrated 56th Engineers Day in its Auditorium at Church Lane, Sonwarbagh, Srinagar to commemorate the birthday of legendary engineer Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.
In attendance were a multitude of participants, encompassing the Executive Committee Members of IEIJKSC, Corporate Members of IEI, field Engineers, Engineering Students, Research Scholars, and seasoned experts within the field of engineering.
The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, Director of NIT Srinagar, who assumed the role of chief guest for the occasion. Additionally, Er. Farooq Ahmad Wani, Former Chief Engineer; Er. G.M Dar, Former Chief Engineer; Er. Javeed Yousuf Dar, Chief Engineer, JKPDD; Er. Gagan Jyoti, Chief Engineer, M&HED; Er. Mir Tanveer, Chief Engineer PMGSY and Er. Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq, Chief Engineer, PW (R&B), were the guest of honour.
Dr. Rouf Ahmad Khan, Chairman of IEI J&K State Centre, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests in attendance, while Er. Firdous Ahad Bhat, MIE, Honorary Secretary of IEI J&K State Centre, meticulously coordinated the proceedings.
The inauguration of the event commenced with the dignified garlanding of the portrait of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.
During the event, the speakers eloquently illuminated the indelible contributions made by the revered Engineer, Sir M.V, to the realm of engineering. Furthermore, they underscored the imperative need for heightened innovation and enhanced transparency as pivotal drivers for advancing public service delivery.
Dr Rouf Ahmad Khan emphasised the pivotal role engineers play in society and advocated for a more holistic approach to usher in sustainable development in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Er. Ferdous Ahad Bhat threw light on the significance of Engineers Day and deliberated upon the increasing mechanization trends in the system, fostering smart service delivery.
The gathering also enjoyed the presence of several incumbent and former Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and other esteemed dignitaries who graced the workshop. Distinguished speakers at the event included Er. Mohammad Ashraf Fazili, Former Chief Engineer (Civil), Er. Saneev Malhotra, Chief Engineer PHE and Er. Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa, Former Chief Engineer; Asrar Ul Haque from GCET, Safapora Ganderbal and Er. Nadeem Akbar Najar, Junior Engineer (Mechanical).