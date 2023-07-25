If elected will focus more on development of border areas: Azad

According to a press release, the assurance was given by Azad during his meeting with scores of delegation comprising Sarpanchs, Panchs, social and political activists who joined DPAP in his presence at Gurez today. “There has been total vacuum when it comes to developmental push in Gurez as I travelled by road this time with infrastructure in shambles. The DPAP government, if elected, will ensure that a special package is implemented for border areas of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The DPAP chairman added that like Gurez , Karnah and Keran also remain cut off during heavy snowfall and normal life gets affected in these border areas which makes it imperative to improve on all sectors, be it health, roads, education, electricity and communication.

“There must be no impact on life in border areas due to heavy snowfall, incessant rains or landslides which means more emphasis has to be given on arrangements during those days by the administration making it easy for people to live a normal life in harsh winter,” Azad said.