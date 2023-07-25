If elected will focus more on development of border areas: Azad
Srinagar, July 25: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday assured people of Gurez that if elected his party’s government will focus more on development of border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release, the assurance was given by Azad during his meeting with scores of delegation comprising Sarpanchs, Panchs, social and political activists who joined DPAP in his presence at Gurez today. “There has been total vacuum when it comes to developmental push in Gurez as I travelled by road this time with infrastructure in shambles. The DPAP government, if elected, will ensure that a special package is implemented for border areas of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The DPAP chairman added that like Gurez , Karnah and Keran also remain cut off during heavy snowfall and normal life gets affected in these border areas which makes it imperative to improve on all sectors, be it health, roads, education, electricity and communication.
“There must be no impact on life in border areas due to heavy snowfall, incessant rains or landslides which means more emphasis has to be given on arrangements during those days by the administration making it easy for people to live a normal life in harsh winter,” Azad said.
Terming present development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir as archaic due to administrative inertia, the former chief minister said that his tenure of two and half years is reflective of his vision and focus for overall growth of people. “There was no regional or religious bias in my plans and programmes as all regions of Jammu and Kashmir were equally allocated funds with focus on overall growth and development of the state,” he said. Urging the people of Gurez to strengthen DPAP by electing its representatives with impeccable record of honesty and integrity for overall growth and development, Azad assured them that DPAP will ensure equitable distribution of funds and plan implementation for border areas.