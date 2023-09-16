If Pakistan doesn’t shun wounding Kashmir, India will respond heavily : Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, Sep 16: With an utter reference to Kokernag killings of three officers and a soldier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J&K unit president Ravinder Raina on Saturday said if Pakistan does not shun wounding Kashmir, Indian will respond heavily.
Raina told this reporters after visiting the house DSP Humayun Muzamil Bhat. “If Pakistan does not shun wounding Kashmir onwards, the India has no option left except to respond heavily while penetrating in their territory,” he told reporters adding that whenever Kashmiris start to live a peaceful and untroubled life, and continue their affairs brotherly with each other, Pakistan intervenes with violent activities like Anantnag and Rajouri encounters.
The senior BJP leader said that Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into a graveyard. “It has paid heavy price in past for such actions, and if the neighboring country will not mend its behavior and stop sending terrorists in Kashmir, India will otherwise respond heavily in coming days," he said.
Raina said few elements in Kashmir Valley do not want peace to continue and it is why they are playing bloody games to inflict terror in the minds of people. "DySP Humayun Bhat and other Army officers laid down their lives for the integrity of India. Those committed this sin and killed our bravehearts will be responded heavily," he said.
Replying to a query, the BJP J&K President said he was not here to give political statement as today he visited here with an aim to offer my condolences with the family of DySP Humayun Bhat. “India always initiated dialogue with Pakistan, but they always reciprocated with violence. Will Dr Farooq Abdullah give us a guarantee that Pakistan will stop terrorism once India comes to the table,” he said adding that the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reached Pakistan through bus. “He also called Pak President to Agra for talks. However, the neighboring country responded with Kargil attack, Parliament attack etc. Dr. Farooq Abdullah should come clean on these actions and killers," Raina said.
Paying homage to DySP Muzamil Humayun and other Army officers, Raina said, "I salute to these Braveheart's who fought with bravery and courage against terrorists. Nation stands with them and their families," he added.