If Pakistan doesn’t shun wounding Kashmir, India will respond heavily : Ravinder Raina

Raina said few elements in Kashmir Valley do not want peace to continue and it is why they are playing bloody games to inflict terror in the minds of people. "DySP Humayun Bhat and other Army officers laid down their lives for the integrity of India. Those committed this sin and killed our bravehearts will be responded heavily," he said.

Replying to a query, the BJP J&K President said he was not here to give political statement as today he visited here with an aim to offer my condolences with the family of DySP Humayun Bhat. “India always initiated dialogue with Pakistan, but they always reciprocated with violence. Will Dr Farooq Abdullah give us a guarantee that Pakistan will stop terrorism once India comes to the table,” he said adding that the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reached Pakistan through bus. “He also called Pak President to Agra for talks. However, the neighboring country responded with Kargil attack, Parliament attack etc. Dr. Farooq Abdullah should come clean on these actions and killers," Raina said.