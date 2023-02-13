I&FC dept asks Ganderbal residents to remove 'illegal' encroachments along water bodies within week

Ganderbal, Feb 13: Irrigation and Flood Control division in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district has asked residents to remove illegal encroachments along river banks and other water bodies within 7 days, failing which strict action would be taken against the encroachers.

Quoting a notice, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that people who have encroached over the Irrigation and Flood control (I&FC) land in the district have been asked to remove encroachments within seven days.