Iftikhar Hussain of Kargil is NEET topper from Ladakh UT

Ganderbal, June 14: Sharchay a remote village of Kargil district in Ladakh union territory is celebrating the success of Iftikhar Hussain who cleared NEET examination .
The villagers of remote village are making a beeline to Iftikhar’s home for congratulating him and his family. Iftikhar Hussain Demo is NEET topper from Ladakh UT. Iftikhar scored 619 out of 720. He was coached at Dakshana Foundation's one year batch. Locals told Greater Kashmir that , the village which is far away from district headquarter Kargil is yet to get basic road and mobile connectivity. They said that the government must improve infrastructure in remote areas so that many other students can excel in their life.
“It seems like a dream. Me and my family had made several sacrifices" Iftikhar said. " I did my basic schooling upto 8th from local government school in Sharchay and after that went to Kargil for further schooling, " Iftikhar said.
He emphasized the crucial role that proper guidance from teachers played throughout his academic journey. "Hard work and consistency were my success mantra," Iftikhar stated, acknowledging the valuable support he received from his educators.
He said that the government schools have best and qualified teaching staff, adding that government must upgrade infrastructure so that the students are benefited.
"Heartiest Congratulations to Iftikhar Hussain Demo R/O Sharchey( Silmoo Constituency) Kargil, who has topped in UT Ladakh in NEET 2023. I on behalf of my constituency wishes you a very bright future ahead," Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan tweeted.