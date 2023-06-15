Iftikhar Hussain of Kargil is NEET topper from Ladakh UT

The villagers of remote village are making a beeline to Iftikhar’s home for congratulating him and his family. Iftikhar Hussain Demo is NEET topper from Ladakh UT. Iftikhar scored 619 out of 720. He was coached at Dakshana Foundation's one year batch. Locals told Greater Kashmir that , the village which is far away from district headquarter Kargil is yet to get basic road and mobile connectivity. They said that the government must improve infrastructure in remote areas so that many other students can excel in their life.

“It seems like a dream. Me and my family had made several sacrifices" Iftikhar said. " I did my basic schooling upto 8th from local government school in Sharchay and after that went to Kargil for further schooling, " Iftikhar said.