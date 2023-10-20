Iftkhar Ahmed appointed as PCC general secretary

The appointment was made by KC Venogopal (MP) General Secretary of AICC who is also Incharge Organisation. Earlier. Iftkhar was National Spokesperson of Indian Youth Congress and National Co-ordinator of IYC whereas he also remained incharge of many states.

Iftkhar also said to have remained as All India Election Commissioner of NSUI and in-charge of 26 states during internal organisational elections. He started his career as college president NSUI Rajouri and then gradually got elevated as State General secretary and Vice President NSUI.