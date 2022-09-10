IGNOU extends last date for admissions to 22 September, re-registration to 17 September

Srinagar: Keeping in view the demand of the public, IGNOU has extended the last date for fresh admission to 22nd September and for re-registration to 17th September.

It is for the information of all the prospective students of IGNOU that 37 new programmes have been launched during this admission cycle which includes, Masters, Bachelors, PG Diplomas, Diploma and Certificate programmes.

“The students are also informed that they can now getadmission in the revised UGC & AICTE approved MBA and MCA programmes without appearing in the entrance test. The prospective students can refer to the IGNOU Admission prospectus for the complete details regarding all the programmes which is available on the website of IGNOU (www.ignou.ac.in) and of Regional Centre Srinagar(www.rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in),” a statement read.