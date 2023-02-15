IGNOU introduces Kashmiri language at UG level

“The School of Humanities offers programmes in four disciplines: Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu and English. In addition to these disciplines, the School has an elective basket of Modern Indian Languages on offer to undergraduates: Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Manipuri and Nepali. Each of these is a 6 credit course and is a compulsory component of the BA programme wherein learners opt for a language course of their choice. These courses touch upon the linguistic features of the language concerned, the history and culture associated with it, various genres of writing and some landmark pieces of literature.

The Centre for Modern Indian Languages (CMIL) has been established in the School with the purpose of conducting seminars, lectures, panel discussions, readings etc, inviting scholars and experts from various languages to speak about the literature, culture, films, music and history of their language. This has been done keeping in mind the priceless treasure and legacy that each region and language have to offer to the country.”