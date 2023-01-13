IGNOU launches web-enabled  programme portals, websites for 13 Schools

“WEAS is an interactive one-stop programme portal for providing academic support to the distance learners, with components like learning content in the form of digital self-learning material, learning resources like audio books, videos, articles, OER, weekly quiz, and FAQs related to the programme. E-mentoring, collaborative learning through discussion forum, and interactive virtual classroom are some other useful components of the portal. The distance learners of different programmes, particularly low enrolment programmes have extensively used the Web Enabled Academic Support platform for accessing different types of online resources and for interaction with their teachers and peers. The WEAS portals also hosts the recorded sessions of web-counselling conducted for various programmes by the faculty members,” said IGNOU.

“It also facilitates the students of the programmes with large enrolments like BSCG programme of School of Sciences. It caters to the learning needs of thousands of learners and has a pool of learning resources including links to available virtual labs https://sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/bscg Today, WEAS portal hosts about 45 programmes and 4 disciplines. The number of WEAS portal is increasing day by day. Objective is to develop WEAS portals for all the ODL programmes being offered by the IGNOU. The WEAS portal can be accessed through: https://sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/weas.”