IGNOU launches web-enabled  programme portals, websites for 13 Schools

Srinagar, Jan 13: Prof Srikant Mohapatra , Pro-Vice Chancellor, IGNOU launched the newly developed 13 Web Enabled Academic Support (WEAS)  Programme Portals along with the WEAS specific websites for 13 Schools in a virtual meeting  organised by the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) today.

WEAS portals for 32 ODL Programmes and 4  disciplines were already implemented for the students. With this launch, total 45 ODL  programmes and 4 disciplines are being supported through WEAS portals.

Web Enabled Academic Support, commonly known as WEAS, is a scheme initiated by the  National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU aimed at providing an  interactive one-stop programme portal to help the distance learners in getting academic support  on the programme they are enrolled in.

 “WEAS is an interactive one-stop programme portal for providing academic support to the  distance learners, with components like learning content in the form of digital self-learning  material, learning resources like audio books, videos, articles, OER, weekly quiz, and FAQs  related to the programme. E-mentoring, collaborative learning through discussion forum, and  interactive virtual classroom are some other useful components of the portal. The distance  learners of different programmes, particularly low enrolment programmes have extensively used  the Web Enabled Academic Support platform for accessing different types of online resources  and for interaction with their teachers and peers. The WEAS portals also hosts the recorded  sessions of web-counselling conducted for various programmes by the faculty members,” said IGNOU.

“It also facilitates the students of the programmes with large enrolments like BSCG programme of  School of Sciences. It caters to the learning needs of thousands of learners and has a pool of  learning resources including links to available virtual  labs https://sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/bscg Today, WEAS portal hosts about 45 programmes  and 4 disciplines. The number of WEAS portal is increasing day by day. Objective is to develop  WEAS portals for all the ODL programmes being offered by the IGNOU. The WEAS portal can  be accessed through: https://sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/weas.”

The programme was attended by the Directors of Schools of studies, Regional directors and  Programme Coordinators of WEAS. Dr. Oum Prakash Sharma, Director, NCIDE, Dr Jyotsna  Dikshit, Deputy Director, NCIDE and WEAS Coordinator and Dr. Sujata Santosh, Assistant  Director, NCIDE and WEAS Coordinator hosted the event.

