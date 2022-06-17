IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar to hold admission counseling camps on Sundays

The objective behind holding these camps is to provide guidance and counseling to the prospective learners of the IGNOU and to help the already existing learners in their re-registration process.

IGNOU has recently launched many new programmes, like, four new MBA programmes, a revised MCA programme of two years duration, Bachelors of Arts (Vocational Studies) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME), etc. All the programmes offered for admission through the January admission cycle, except few, are available for admission through the July 2022 admission cycle as well.

All the coordinators of the LSC’s will hold these camps in their institutions on Sundays till the last date of admission i.e., 31 July 2022. IGNOU Regional Director Dr. Shahnawaz said that all the students who want to avail the benefit of the ongoing admission process should approach the nearby Learner Supports Centres (LSCs) for counseling and guidance to take benefit from these camps.