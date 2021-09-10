IGP advises SSPs to facilitate students appearing in NEET

“IGP Kashmir has #advised all SSsP of Kashmir Zone to #facilitate students appearing in #NEET on Sunday (12/09/2021),” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Like other parts of country, the NEET will be held in Kashmir on Sunday amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures taken due to pandemic. Hundreds of students across Kashmir will be appearing in the examination. Around 70 Centers have been set for examination.