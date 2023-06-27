IGP CID Nitish Kumar interacts with KU students over first-of-its-kind internship programme

Srinagar, June 27: Senior IPS officer, Nitish Kumar, presently posted as Inspector General of Police, CID J&K, on Tuesday interacted with students of the University of Kashmir.

The special session, organized by the varsity’s Directorate of IT & SS and Department of Computer Sciences, was chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan.

In his special remarks, Kumar said the J&K Police’s CID wing is embarking on an ambitious internship programme which offers to give a wide exposure to the internees in various IT-related domains in the J&K police department.

“This hands-on internship programme will help in honing the skills of the internees while enabling the Police Department to gain from these young minds. It is a two-way module which aims to encourage the students to learn about the newer challenges in emerging IT areas like cyber security, social media etc.,” Kumar said.

He said a select group of students will be taken for the paid internship programme for a period of three months on the basis of an application format which includes all the essential eligibility and other prerequisites.