IGP Kashmir blames LeT for killing BJP sarpanch, his wife in Anantnag

Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahira were shot dead by militants at their rented accomodation in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag today.

The top police officer who visited the spot said Lashker-e-Toiba was behind the attack, reported news agency GNS.

Dar, as per a BJP spokesman, was a Sarpanch and the party’s Kisan Morcha president for Kulgam district while his wife was a Panch. They hailed from the Redwani area of nearby Kulgam district.