IGP Kashmir blames LeT for killing BJP sarpanch, his wife in Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 9: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Monday blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba for the killing of BJP Sarpanch and his wife in southern Anantnag district, reports said.
Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahira were shot dead by militants at their rented accomodation in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag today.
The top police officer who visited the spot said Lashker-e-Toiba was behind the attack, reported news agency GNS.
Dar, as per a BJP spokesman, was a Sarpanch and the party’s Kisan Morcha president for Kulgam district while his wife was a Panch. They hailed from the Redwani area of nearby Kulgam district.
“Earlier couple was staying in a secure hotel at Kulgam. They were allowed to stay at their house on their request,” the IGP told GNS.
The attack has been condemned by LG Manoj Sinha and the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.