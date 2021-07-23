IGP clarifies rumours surrounding arrests in Kashmir blog case

Srinagar, July 23: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday clarified the rumours and apprehensions surrounding the arrests and investigation into an online blog case.
A statement quoting IGP Kashmir said that examination of individuals, records, documents and verification of facts and circumstances emerging from such examination suggests that a sizeable number of persons have variously transacted with one or more of the arrested accused persons.
"It is understandable that some of these interactions are on account of genuine professional or allied requirements, " Kumar said.
The IGP Kashmir said to segregate the genuine from the fraudulent, cooperation from the members of the general public is solicited.
Individuals could volunteer and provide their account of the interaction and transactions they have had with the accused persons, he said.
"This way both sides, the investigating authority and the persons requiring to be further investigated would come to be decided speedily, efficiently and with minimum hassles, " he added.
The IGP Kashmir said besides seeking appointment with the chief investigating officer Miss Tanushree, SP East, concerned members of the public can also email their information and request letters to aspeast-sgr@jkpolice.gov.in