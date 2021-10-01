IGP Kashmir orders promotion of 9 officers to the next rank

On the basis of recommendation of departmental promotion committee (DPC) constituted by police head quarters (PHQ) for assessing the suitability of ASIs for their elevation to the rank of sub Inspectors, IGP Kashmir has promoted nine ASIs to the rank of Sub Inspectors having lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone Police, a statement said.

IGP Kashmir has felicitated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed hope that these newly promoted officers will strive to work hard for the interests of general public and will make efforts to maintain peace and tranquility in the UT of J&K.