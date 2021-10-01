IGP Kashmir orders promotion of nine officers to next rank

A police handout said the promotions had been ordered on the basis of recommendation of DPC constituted by the PHQ "for assessing the suitability of ASIs for their elevation to the rank of Sub Inspectors...having lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone Police".

IGP Kashmir has felicitated the promoted officers and their families.

"He has expressed hope that these newly promoted officers will strive to work hard for the interests of general public and will make efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity in the UT of J&K," the police handout said on behalf of the IGP Kashmir.