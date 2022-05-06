IGP Kashmir pins ranks on promoted officers

Srinagar, May 6: A piping ceremony was held at Zonal Police Headquarters Srinagar on Friday in which the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS decorated three recently promoted officers with DySP rank. DIG CKR Sujeet Kumar-IPS and SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal-IPS and DySP DAR Satish Kumar-JKPS were also present on the occasion.
IGP Kashmir on the occasion congratulated the officers and their families. He said the promotion adds more responsibilities and challenges to the working assignments and hoped that the officers would continue to work with zeal and zest in the future as well. He wished them good luck for the future.
During the colourful ceremony, the newly promoted officers expressed their gratitude towards the Police Department for conferring their next rank. They also pledged to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm.