IGP Kashmir refutes order asking police to shift non-local laborers to nearest security camps

Srinagar, Oct 17: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Sunday rebutted the order purportedly proposing to shift non-local labourers in Kashmir to nearest police stations and army camps in view of killingsnof non-locals in the valley.
“There is no such order. It’s a fake one,” news agency KNO quoted the IGP Kashmir as saying.
Soon after two non-local labourers were killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam this evening, a purported order started doing the rounds on social media asking all DIGs to take all non-local labourers to police stations and army camps.