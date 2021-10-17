Kashmir

IGP Kashmir refutes order asking police to shift non-local laborers to nearest security camps

Soon after two non-local labourers were killed in Kulgam this evening, a purported order started doing the rounds on social media asking all DIGs to take all non-local labourers to police stations and army camps.
IGP Vijay KumarGK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 17: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Sunday rebutted the order purportedly proposing to shift non-local labourers in Kashmir to nearest police stations and army camps in view of killingsnof non-locals in the valley.

“There is no such order. It’s a fake one,” news agency KNO quoted the IGP Kashmir as saying.

Kashmir
IGP Kashmir
Non-local Labourers
Fake Order

