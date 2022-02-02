IGP Kashmir reviews security at Handwara

Srinagar, Feb 2: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar Wednesday held a security review meeting at Handwara while in his over two-year tenure, 400 militants were killed in Kashmir.
During his visit in Handwara, the IGP Kashmir chaired a joint security review meeting of senior officers of Police and CAPFs.
On the occasion, SSP HandwaraSandeep Gupta briefed the IGP Kashmir about the prevailing security scenario, recent trend of infiltration, existing security grid, operational aspects and other measures being adopted to counter the challenges in the Police district.
The Kashmir Police chief while interacting with the officers urged upon them to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on the ground.
“He also reiterated the need to adopt proactive measures to enhance anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and intensify anti-terrorist operations in their areas and to take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in the Police district,” Police officials said. “He also emphasised upon the officers to keep a strict vigil over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under the law against them.”
They said: “The IGP Kashmir also expressed serious concern about the different modules of narco-terrorism and directed the officers to ensure strict action against the criminals involved in narco-terrorism.”
Meanwhile, with the killing of HM militant in Shopian on Tuesday, a total of 400 militants were killed in Kashmir during over two-years of tenure of IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
Kumar, a 1997 batch J&K cadre IPS officer had taken over as Kashmir police chief on 30 December 2019 replacing SwayamPrakashPani. He has served in many capacities in Kashmir including DIG south Kashmir and IG Armed besides SSP of three districts.
Among the 400 killed, records suggest that 127 belonged to HizbulMujahideen, 154 to Lashkar-e-Toiba, 12 Ansar-ul-Gazwatul Hind, 10 Islamic State J&K, 73 Jaish-e-Muhammad and 24 Al-Badr.
The Police officials said that besides supervising anti-militancy operations, Kumar has been instrumental in carrying out a wide public outreach across Kashmir.
“Hundreds of back-to-back Police-public meetings have been held across Kashmir during his tenure,” they said.