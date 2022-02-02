IGP Kashmir reviews security at Handwara

The Kashmir Police chief while interacting with the officers urged upon them to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on the ground.

“He also reiterated the need to adopt proactive measures to enhance anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and intensify anti-terrorist operations in their areas and to take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in the Police district,” Police officials said. “He also emphasised upon the officers to keep a strict vigil over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under the law against them.”