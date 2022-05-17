IGP Kashmir visits protesting Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam, urges them not to leave valley

The IGP Kashmiri while addressing Kashmiri Pandit protesters at Sheikhpora, Budgam as per news agency KNO said that the "shortcomings in security grid will be addressed very soon and we will eradicate terrorism" from the valley.

The Kashmir police chief visited Sheikhpora where the pandit community has been protesting continuously for the last six days against the killing of Rahul, a Revenue employee who was shot dead inside Tehsil Office Chadoora.