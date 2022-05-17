IGP Kashmir visits protesting Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam, urges them not to leave valley

Srinagar, May 17: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Tuesday met the Kashmiri Pandits protesting in Budgam over the killing of the KP employee Rahul Bhat urging them not to leave Kashmir as the "same was the plan of terrorists and their masters across that has to be foiled by all means". The IGP Kashmir assured the KPs of "better and enhanced security cover in the days ahead."
The IGP Kashmiri while addressing Kashmiri Pandit protesters at Sheikhpora, Budgam as per news agency KNO said that the "shortcomings in security grid will be addressed very soon and we will eradicate terrorism" from the valley.
The Kashmir police chief visited Sheikhpora where the pandit community has been protesting continuously for the last six days against the killing of Rahul, a Revenue employee who was shot dead inside Tehsil Office Chadoora.
"Everyone including police, army and even local people will have to fight against terrorism. I urge the protesters not to do anything that will make our enemy successful. To push you out of Kashmir is the plan of terrorists and their masters which has to be foiled you and us collectively, " the IGP said.
He said attacking KP community is a "ploy to drive them out of Kashmir which we will never allow to succeed."
"On behalf of the Army, Police and other security forces, I assure protesters that any shortcomings in security grid regarding the safety and security of KP's will be addressed very soon, " he said.