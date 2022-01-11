IGP Kashmir zone reviews security situation in Valley ahead of Republic Day

Kumar chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir through video conferencing with deputy inspectors general of the various ranges, Senior Superintendents of Police and other officers.

A police spokesman said the IGP was briefed by the officers about the overall security scenarios in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges.

The IGP was also briefed about the security measures and preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day besides, the measures taken in view of the third COVID-19 wave.