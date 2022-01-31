IGP reviews security situation in north Kashmir's Sopore

Srinagar, Jan 31: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday reviewed security situation in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the meeting was attended by senior officers of Army and Police wherein IGP Kashmir instructed Sopore Police to generate actionable inputs and conduct anti-militancy operations along with Army.
He also directed stringent action against drug peddlers in the police district.
Down south, IGP along with DIG south Kashmir and SSP Anantnag visited family of Head constable Ali Mohammad Ganai at Hassanpora shot dead by militants, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.