IGR J&K changes helpline number

Srinagar, Mar 27: The general public of Jammu and Kashmir is informed that the office of Inspector General of Registration (IGR), J&K has changed the helpline number from 0194-3575911 to 0194-3100104.
The helpline was recently established by IGR office for the facilitation of the general public to register their complaints and queries and for seeking responses and guidance on various issues related to document registration during office hours.
The citizens of J&K are therefore informed that they should contact the IGR office on the above mentioned helpline number for any future queries.