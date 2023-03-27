IGR J&K changes Helpline number from 0194-3575911 to 0194-3100104

SRINAGAR, MARCH 27: The general public of Jammu and Kashmir are informed that the office of Inspector General of Registration (IGR), J&K has changed the Helpline number from 0194-3575911 to 0194-3100104, officials said.
The helpline was recently established by IGR office for facilitation of general public to register their complaints and queries and for seeking response and guidance on various issues related to document registration during office hours, said an official.
The citizens of J&K are therefore informed that they should contact the IGR office on above mentioned helpline number for any future queries.