IHRO commemorates World Earth Day

Srinagar, Apr 22: The International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO) proudly announced its initiative to honour World Earth Day at Wullar Lake.

Bhat Altaf, the Zonal Coordinator for the north zone of IHRO, lead the charge in organizing this event aimed at raising awareness about environmental conservation and sustainability.

Guest of honor for the occasion was Dr Shakeel ul Rehman, DC Bandipora, while Saqib Hassan DO Ajas from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Mehjabeen Nabi, Chairperson of Care Foundation, and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Chairman of Peace Foundation were also present. Their presence underscored the importance of collective action in safeguarding planet for future generations.

Scores of individuals from various walks of life have pledged their support and participation in this noble cause.